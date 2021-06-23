Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Illinois State

Illinois man dies during hike in Grand Canyon National Park

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 8 days ago

GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Ariz. (AP) — An Illinois man has died during a hike in Grand Canyon National Park, authorities said Wednesday.

Park officials said 60-year-old William Smith of Oswego was hiking out of the canyon Tuesday after completing a day hike to Ooh Ahh Point about one mile down the South Kaibab Trail when he collapsed.

Bystanders started CPR on Smith and National Park Service emergency medical personnel responded and assisted with resuscitation efforts.

But park officials said all attempts to resuscitate the victim were unsuccessful.

An investigation into the incident is being conducted by the Park Service in coordination with the Coconino County Medical Examiner.

It was the second death in recent days at the Grand Canyon.

A 53-year-old Ohio woman on a backpacking trip died of suspected heat-related illness last weekend.

Michelle Meder of Hudson was among a group of five who made it halfway into the canyon Saturday when she became disoriented and later unconscious.

Community Policy
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

494K+
Followers
264K+
Post
233M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ohio, IL
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
State
Illinois State
State
Ohio State
Local
Illinois Accidents
City
Oswego, IL
City
Hudson, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#Ap#Cpr#National Park Service#The Park Service
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Travel
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Hiking
Related