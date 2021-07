In comparison to Bitcoin, Doge has a significantly smaller block time, making it easier to carry transactions through the meme currency. Dogecoin, which was initially released into the crypto market as a joke, mocking the riveting speculations of cryptocurrency at that time, has gone on to become a huge hit among the crypto-enthusiasts. As a parody of cryptocurrency, its supply limit was discarded to encourage the utilization of crypto tokens as a tipping coin to depress the practice of hoarding. In their post on Reddit, the Dogecoin developers offer a proposal to all the Dogecoin stakeholders to diminish the average fee to a 100 times low for standard transactions on the Dogecoin chain.