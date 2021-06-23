Jarry Remains Penguins’ Best Option in Net
Tristan Jarry probably isn’t going anywhere. It’s been about a month since the Pittsburgh Penguins’ goalie attempted a stretch pass 51 seconds into the second overtime of Game 5 against the New York Islanders. It went straight to Josh Bailey, who immediately scored on hockey’s version of a game-ending pick-six on May 24. Game 6 didn’t make things better two days later when Jarry allowed five goals on 24 shots as Pittsburgh was eliminated in the first round.thehockeywriters.com