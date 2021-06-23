Jarry Remains Penguins’ Best Option in Net

The New York Islanders lost to the Tampa Bay Lightning in the Semifinal series in seven games. The series itself went back and forth, with both teams taking the momentum of the series with each passing game. The Islanders proved in the matchup how far they had come from the 2020 Eastern Conference Final, losing the final game by only one goal. Unfortunately, the offense could not beat Andrei Vasilevskiy and the Lightning defense throughout the series, culminating in the Game 7 shutout and the Semifinal defeat. The grades reflect a team that limited a potent offense with excellent defense but also struggled on the offensive end of the ice, with some shift specifically looking hapless in the series altogether.