NBCUniversal’s Peacock Is Finally Coming to Amazon Fire TV

You've probably heard the saying, "change is the only constant." It refers to life itself, but it could apply to live TV streaming services too. Prices at the high-end have been vacillating so much in the past 12 months, for example, that it has caused CNET's Editor's Choice to change twice. For a brief period in 2020 the cheaper Hulu Plus Live TV snatched the title from YouTube TV. Inevitably though, Hulu raised its price to match YouTube TV's ($65) making Google's service our favorite higher-end TV service for cord cutters once again. The reason why it's so good? YouTube TV has the most channels, the best features, and even offers the option of 4K streaming, just in time for the Olympics!