Philadelphia, PA

Law Firm Innovators 2021: Nochumson P.C.

By The Legal Intelligencer
Law.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRenowned for out-the-box thinking, the team at the firm developed an interactive land use and zoning tool that utilizes Philadelphia’s open-source data to draw valuable and helpful information specific to a real estate project and development. Whether it is information about zoning classification, pending zoning bill, the Zoning Board of Adjustment decision, or any other market factors in regards to specific properties and neighborhoods in Philadelphia, people can have access within a few clicks away. Nochumson P.C. understands the importance of having an intimate knowledge of the neighborhood where anyone is looking to build, sell, and establish a business. With the tool, Nochumson P.C. provides up-to-date data and a plethora of information that can be used to assess where a certain neighborhood stands now and what it might look like in the upcoming years.

