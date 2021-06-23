Who Will Be The QB3 On The Depth Chart In Cleveland?

FantraxHQ is the official content sponsor of Fantrax.com, the hottest Fantasy Site of 2019 and 2020. This week, my divisional series continues with a look at the AFC North quarterbacks. The starting quarterbacks in this division all are former first-round NFL draft picks. Two of the four were overall No. 1 draft picks in their respective draft classes. Don’t feel too bad for the other two, though. One is a two-time Super Bowl Champion and likely Hall of Famer, and the other is just two years removed from becoming the youngest NFL MVP in history. Despite the considerable draft pedigree and talent in the division at the position, I am hesitant to declare more than one of these AFC North quarterbacks a bonafide top-10 fantasy quarterback this season. Keep reading to find out which one (probably not the world’s most difficult riddle to solve), as well as my thoughts on the rest of the quarterbacks in the division and their fantasy prospects for 2021.