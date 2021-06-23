Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Who Will Be The QB3 On The Depth Chart In Cleveland?

By Wendi Oliveros
brownsnation.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt is widely known who QB1 and QB2 are for the Cleveland Browns. They are Baker Mayfield and Case Keenum. A lesser know player occupies the QB3 position. His name is Kyle Lauletta. Who Is Kyle Lauletta?. Like Mayfield, Lauletta is a member of the 2018 draft class. The 26-year-old...

www.brownsnation.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Belichick
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Combine#Eagles#The Cleveland Browns#American Football#The New York Giants#Giants Nation#Nyg Nation10#The U S Naval Academy#The Naval Academy#Patriots
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLfantraxhq.com

AFC North Depth Chart Review: Quarterbacks

FantraxHQ is the official content sponsor of Fantrax.com, the hottest Fantasy Site of 2019 and 2020. This week, my divisional series continues with a look at the AFC North quarterbacks. The starting quarterbacks in this division all are former first-round NFL draft picks. Two of the four were overall No. 1 draft picks in their respective draft classes. Don’t feel too bad for the other two, though. One is a two-time Super Bowl Champion and likely Hall of Famer, and the other is just two years removed from becoming the youngest NFL MVP in history. Despite the considerable draft pedigree and talent in the division at the position, I am hesitant to declare more than one of these AFC North quarterbacks a bonafide top-10 fantasy quarterback this season. Keep reading to find out which one (probably not the world’s most difficult riddle to solve), as well as my thoughts on the rest of the quarterbacks in the division and their fantasy prospects for 2021.
NFLYardbarker

NFL team skill-position rankings

With two first-round picks in the 2022 and '23 drafts, it makes sense for the Lions to start over. The effort is evident at the skill positions. Jared Goff will go from targeting Robert Woods and Cooper Kupp to Breshad Perriman and Tyrell Williams. The Lions let five-year starter Marvin Jones walk in free agency and opted against franchise-tagging Kenny Golladay or drafting a wideout early. D'Andre Swift showed flashes last season; the latest Detroit second-round running back will team with ex-Aaron Jones Green Bay sidekick Jamaal Williams. The Lions' O-line looks good, but Goff will still have a tough time.
NFLbrownsnation.com

Jarvis Landry Dropping Video On YouTube July 5

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry announced that he is dropping the first episode of what is believed to be a video series on his YouTube channel on July 5. The teaser video gives us very little insight as to what specifically is coming. The 52-second teaser clip is a...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

3 stats in which Cleveland Browns may regress in 2021

Three stats that may regress to the mean for the Cleveland Browns in 2021. The Cleveland Browns went 11-5 and won a playoff game in 2020, but as they will soon discover, year-to-year consistency is incredibly difficult to achieve. Kevin Stefanski and company have a tall task ahead of them to repeat that success, and unfortunately, there are some statistical areas that are likely to regress to the mean. Here are three of them.
NFLbrownsnation.com

3 Reasons Why The Browns’ 2021 Success Relies On Baker Mayfield

Baker Mayfield is who will make the 2021 Browns tick. Entering his fourth NFL season, Mayfield will need to build off his tremendous 2020 season. After posting records of 6-7 and 6-10 in his first two years, the 11-5 record last season was a treat for Browns fans. Mayfield brought...
NFLprofootballnetwork.com

NFL Top 100 for 2021: Pro Football Network’s NFL player rankings

The introduction of high temperatures and low common sense bring upon us the dead season in the National Football League. Now, we wait with bated breath for teams to arrive wherever their owners feel the best place for them to hold training camp at the end of July is. After the 2020 season, the staff at the Pro Football Network gathered together to vote on the NFL‘s Top 100 Players heading into the 2021 season.
NFLbrownsnation.com

2 Most Important Leaders On The Browns In 2021

Both talent and a solid gameplan will get a player and team far in professional football. However, without leadership teams will quickly fall apart even with the best talent in the world. Every season there is at least one team that looks fantastic on paper, but never lives up to...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Cleveland Browns: 4 scapegoats if things go south in 2021

The Cleveland Browns are expected to take another step forward in 2021 but if they don’t, these could be the scapegoats to place the blame upon. 2019 was supposed to be the season that the Cleveland Browns put it all together. They finished 5-3 down the stretch in the prior campaign and while they had a new head coach in Freddie Kitchens, he was the play-caller during their strong finish.
NFLbrownsnation.com

Report: Mayfield Doesn’t Plan On Taking Discount In Contract

Fans hoping that quarterback Baker Mayfield will take any kind of discount on his new contract may be disappointed. The two sides are open to extension talks surrounding his contract, but there doesn’t appear to be any big hurry to get something done. When a new deal is finally agreed...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Cleveland Browns Draft: 2016 picks we wished would have worked

The Cleveland Browns came into the 2016 draft with a 3-13 record. There were a handful of picks in this draft that we wish would have worked out better. Today, we will be taking a trip down memory lane to one of the darkest stretches in the recent history of the Cleveland Browns.
NFLbrownsnation.com

Why The Health Of The Browns’ OL Is The Key To Success In 2021

A majority of the moves the Cleveland Browns made this offseason were to upgrade on the defensive side of the ball. A secondary that was below average and held the team back at times. However, the defensive unit isn’t going to be the most important aspect of this team going...
NFLbrownsnation.com

Browns Players Training Together At House Of Athlete In Florida

For NFL and Cleveland Browns fans, early July is a bit of a lull in activity. Mandatory minicamp came and went in mid-June, and training camp begins on July 27. The short answer is they are working out and training. In the case of select Browns players, they are working...
NFLbrownsnation.com

Buy Or Sell: Browns Will Finish With Best Record In AFC

The Cleveland Browns enter 2021 with great expectations. Though the Super Bowl has been mentioned often in the offseason, it is the ultimate goal. There are steps along the way that can help the Browns achieve that goal. One of those potential steps is finishing with the best record in...
NFLbrownsnation.com

Report: Former Browns WR Josh Gordon Files For Reinstatement

Former Cleveland Browns wide receiver Josh Gordon, 30, has reportedly applied for reinstatement. He has passed all of his offseason drug tests and wants to be reinstated and signed by a team by the end of the month when training camp begins. This spring, Gordon reunited with former Browns QB...
NFLbrownsnation.com

Is Baker Mayfield A System QB And Why Do We Care?

Does any Cleveland Browns fan really want to see Case Keenum play quarterback this season?. And would we really want to play against Baker Mayfield twice a year with, say… the Steelers or Ravens?. Those might sound like silly questions, but there are a bunch of folks claiming either scenario...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Titans depth chart: Dillon Radunz fills massive gap on OL

The Tennessee Titans depth chart in 2021 was supposed to include former Georgia star and first-round pick Isaiah Wilson at the right tackle position. A year ago at this time, Wilson was the team’s answer to losing Jack Conklin in free agency to the Cleveland Browns. Wilson has since busted...