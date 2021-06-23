Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Dolly Parton invites Carly Pearce to be the newest member of the Grand Ole Opry

thenew93q.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast night was one of the biggest nights in Carly Pearce’s career. The singer was making her 85th appearance at the Grand Ole Opry and it was a night she’ll never forget. For those that don’t know, Carly Pearce is a huge fan of Dolly Parton and even got one of her first jobs working as a singer at Dollywood. So the folks at the Opry setup an interview to ask Carly about her love of Dolly when the queen herself showed up and surprised Carly with the big news that she’s going to be the newest member of the Grand Ole Opry.

www.thenew93q.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carly Pearce
Person
Dolly Parton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Grand Ole Opry#Dollywood#Dollyparton#Opry#Ve Worked
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

Carrie Underwood Looks ‘Magical’ Performing on the Grand Ole Opry Stage in New Pics: ‘Felt So Good to Perform in Front of People’

Carrie Underwood’s recent Grand Ole Opry performance was nothing less than magical. On Tuesday, Underwood, Darius Rucker, and Mickey Gyton honored Linda Martell with the CMT Equal Play Award for the upcoming CMT Awards. Martell rose to country music fame in the late 1960s, releasing the top 25 hit “Color Him Father” in 1969. She made history as the first Black female solo country artist to perform at the Grand Ole Opry.
Musicnowdecatur.com

Carly Pearce Says Carrie Underwood, Dolly Parton Are Her Biggest Inspirations

Carly Pearce has always talked about the many females in country music she has looked up to since childhood, but if she had to narrow it down to just two inspirational icons, it wouldn't be hard for her to figure out. She tells us: “Physically, I would say Carrie Underwood. I think she’s the hottest person ever. I was staring at her at the CMT Awards. She looked so strong and fit and all of that. And then I guess, just overall, would be Dolly, because I think everything that she embodies from the way that she carries herself in her career, the artist that she is, the wit that she has, the unapologetic side of her, is what I would like to be.”
MusicPosted by
KOEL 950 AM

32 Years Ago: Garth Brooks Makes His Grand Ole Opry Debut

Thirty-two years ago today, on June 24, 1989, Garth Brooks made his debut on the Grand Ole Opry. The then-27-year-old wept as he took the stage that night, only two months after his eponymous freshman album was released. Brooks was apparently quite well received at the Opry, too. A little...
MusicPosted by
UPI News

Carly Pearce joins Grand Ole Opry: 'Dreams come true'

June 23 (UPI) -- Carly Pearce says joining the Grand Ole Opry is a dream come true. The 31-year-old singer received a surprise invitation from country music star and Opry member Dolly Parton to become a member of the Nashville institution. "You're looking at the next member of the Grand...
Musicthenew93q.com

“We’re back”: Carly Pearce commemorates her first post-pandemic show

Carly Pearce is on the road again, after a more than year-long break due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This week, the singer celebrated her return to the stage by sharing a short video montage of memorable moments from her first show back, which took place in Minnesota. Set to her current single, “Next Girl,” the clip shows snippets of Carly performing and taking selfies with fans, as fireworks go off in the background.
MusicEffingham Radio

Charlie Daniels’ Duets With Dolly Parton, Darius Rucker Included On New Project

Walmart is helping pay tribute to the late Charlie Daniels by exclusively carrying an upcoming collaborative album that features the Country Music Hall of Fame member dueting with the likes of Dolly Parton, Brooks & Dunn, Darius Rucker, Travis Tritt, Vince Gill, Brad Paisley, and Gretchen Wilson. The physical edition of Charlie Daniels & Friends – Duets will be available for purchase in all Walmart stores and walmart.com on Friday, July 16th.
MusicNew Haven Register

'Country Funk III' Compilation Spotlights Disco Dolly Parton, Macho Conway Twitty

The bright horns and slapping bass of Dolly Parton’s “Sure Thing,” the disco harmonies of Conway Twitty’s “Night Fires,” and the swagger of Ronnie Milsap’s “Get It Up” all get their due on Country Funk Volume III (1975-1982), the latest installment of Light in the Attic Records’ compilation series. Slated...
Musicnewsmemory.com

Maren Morris, Brothers Osborne join Miley Cyrus for Pride Month concert

After months of livestreams and limited- capacity audiences, the pews at Nashville’s historic Ryman Auditorium filled to capacity for a sparkled, sweaty night celebrating Pride Month with Miley Cyrus. And if you weren’t one of the few lucky thousand who scored a free ticket to the show, that’s OK. You...
Musicudiscovermusic.com

Carly Pearce To Join Grand Ole Opry, Covers Kathy Mattea Chart-Topper

Carly Pearce will join the Grand Ole Opry on August 3, following a recent invitation from Dolly Parton. The surprise recognition came when Pearce, a former performer at the country superstar’s Dollywood theme park as a teenager, was filming a commercial about her experiences there. Pearce has already performed at...
Celebrities98.1 KHAK

30 Years Ago: Alan Jackson Becomes a Grand Ole Opry Member

Thirty years ago today, on June 7, 1991, Alan Jackson officially became a member of the Grand Ole Opry. The Georgia native was inducted by Roy Acuff and Randy Travis; he received the honor just one month after his sophomore album, Don't Rock the Jukebox, was released. Jackson made his...
Music987thebull.com

Jimmie Allen & Brad Paisley Joined Bobby and The Crew In Studio

Jimmie Allen released a star-studded new album today Bettie James Gold Edition which features several collaborations including one with Brad Paisley. Allen and Paisley stopped by The Bobby Bones Show to talk about how their collaboration came together as well as perform their song “Freedom Was A Highway.”. Keeping himself...
MusicPosted by
Kickin Country 100.5

Jimmie Allen on Bobby Bones Show Talks Fun Country Stories

Jimmie Allen released a star-studded new album today Bettie James Gold Edition which features several collaborations including one with Brad Paisley. Allen and Paisley stopped by The Bobby Bones Show to talk about how their collaboration came together as well as perform their song "Freedom Was A Highway." Keeping himself...
CelebritiesPosted by
KOEL 950 AM

Remember When Trisha Yearwood Released Her Debut Album?

Trisha Yearwood became a star straight out of the gate when she released her self-titled debut album in 1991. Yearwood came to Nashville from her native Georgia to study at Belmont University, then landed a job with MTM Records. She sang on a number of demo tapes for the label, and at one session she met a young singer named Garth Brooks.
MusicPosted by
KOEL 950 AM

Trisha Yearwood Reveals Upcoming ‘Every Girl’ Deluxe Album

Trisha Yearwood has announced the upcoming release of her Every Girl Deluxe album on Aug. 13. The new collection includes three previously unreleased tracks. The country superstar has included an acoustic version of her chart-topping debut single, “She’s in Love With the Boy,” to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the iconic tune. The song about young love has stood the test of time and is delivered with the Grammy winner's identifiable range and authenticity.