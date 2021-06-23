Dolly Parton invites Carly Pearce to be the newest member of the Grand Ole Opry

Carly Pearce has always talked about the many females in country music she has looked up to since childhood, but if she had to narrow it down to just two inspirational icons, it wouldn't be hard for her to figure out. She tells us: “Physically, I would say Carrie Underwood. I think she’s the hottest person ever. I was staring at her at the CMT Awards. She looked so strong and fit and all of that. And then I guess, just overall, would be Dolly, because I think everything that she embodies from the way that she carries herself in her career, the artist that she is, the wit that she has, the unapologetic side of her, is what I would like to be.”