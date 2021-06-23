Dolly Parton invites Carly Pearce to be the newest member of the Grand Ole Opry
Last night was one of the biggest nights in Carly Pearce’s career. The singer was making her 85th appearance at the Grand Ole Opry and it was a night she’ll never forget. For those that don’t know, Carly Pearce is a huge fan of Dolly Parton and even got one of her first jobs working as a singer at Dollywood. So the folks at the Opry setup an interview to ask Carly about her love of Dolly when the queen herself showed up and surprised Carly with the big news that she’s going to be the newest member of the Grand Ole Opry.www.thenew93q.com