Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Fixing Sean Desai's First Bears Defense

By Gene Chamberlain
Posted by 
BearDigest
BearDigest
 8 days ago

When Sean Desai took over as coordinator from Chuck Pagano, he inherited a struggling Bears defense.

At least in relative terms, they were struggling. The Bears still ranked among the top half of the league, 11th overall, but there have been real problems develop over the course of the two seasons Pagano presided over the defense.

This wasn't all necessarily the way Pagano called defenses or the way the coaching staff handled players. Some of this had to do with personnel, as well.

One major defensive problem was related to injuries and in theory can be corrected. The other issues remain problems for Desai and his coaches to correct.

3. Inconsistent run stoppers

The Bears in 2019 dropped off to eighth from first in rushing, and last year fell to 15th. They didn't have Akiem Hicks three-quarters of 2019, and last year didn't have Eddie Goldman all year or Hicks in one game. They allow 79 yards a game rushing since 2018 when both are in the lineup, but 40 yards a game more when they are missing either or both players.

The real questions they face is whether Goldman can return from an opt-out at the same level and Hicks is still the same player at age 31. Both of those seem far less of a problem than other issues they face.

2. Short passing dead zone

This largely encompasses two positions and the first is nickel cornerback. Buster Skrine made very few plays on the ball and had no interceptions in two seasons. He came from a defensive scheme largely reliant on man-to-man to play in a cover-3/quarters zone emphasis.

Even though the nickel cornerback gets saddled with plenty of man-to-man coverage in the Bears' defensive scheme, zone remains the basic diet and Skrine wasn't at his best playing this way. Then he had concussion problems.

The Bears ranked 22nd in completion percentage allowed over the short middle (71.5%) and 20th over the short right (69.2%), according to NFLGSIS.com. They were ranked second covering the short left, which is the side of the field both Khalil Mack and Roquan Smith most often line up.

The slot cornerback is vital in all short-area coverage but particularly the middle and right. So, too, is inside linebacker Danny Trevathan, and he has never been strong at pass coverage. He gave up five touchdown passes in 2018 when he was still solid overall. In the last two years, Trevathan gave up 87.5% and 78% completions and had passer ratings of 113.5 and 118.4 against when targetedaccording to Sportradar via Pro Football Reference. They may need to start substituting more with an extra safety in passing situations if this continues.

The third-down defense totally collapsed last year, after allowing 29.8% over the first half of the season when they were No. 1 in the league. They gave up 48% over the final eight games.

More importantly, with Skrine no longer on the team the Bears now have to come up with someone to fill the nickel cornerback role. They tried Duke Shelley last year after Skrine's second concussion and during minicamp still had Shelley playing the position with the first team.

They think they have several potential candidates.

"We like the volume and the depth that we got there," Desai said.

Another one is Thomas Graham Jr., although he is a rookie and didn't get much time there in minicamp.

"They just told me that they want me to come in here and learn the playbook, be able to play both corner and nickel," Graham said. "So they told me just go out there and compete, do as best as you can, and that's what I'm going to do."

1. Hole on the edge

Khalil Mack has fought through injuries but remains a major defensive force on one side of the line, the NFL's top-ranked edge rusher according to Pro Football Focus. When Hicks was healthy, they had the strong interior rush necessary to complement Mack and take double teams off of him.

Even last year when Mack had nine sacks and was held to his Bears low of 31 QB pressures, they had a consistent year rushing the passer from Hicks. He had 22 pressures, although he was only able to finish 3 1/2 sacks and none after Week 4.

What the Bears didn't have last year was anything at all on the edge of the line opposite Mack. Robert Quinn's inability to contribute last year proved a colossal burden to their defense, and not simply in the pass rush.

Quinn had only 16 pressures a year after getting 35 in Dallas, and six quarterback hits. It was the same total hits he had in 2016 with the Rams when he played in only nine games.

The Bears didn't get great finishing numbers from Leonard Floyd while he played in Chicago, but he had more than Quinn's 2020 total of two sacks in every year he played here. In his final two seasons when he had trouble making sacks, Floyd had 26 pressures. Pressure can help lead to turnovers or incompletions.

Almost as big, Floyd helped greatly in stopping the run. He proved particularly adept at coming off the back side and using his speed to drag down backs before they built up momentum to get downfield. Floyd averaged 38 tackles a season from 2017-2019.

Quinn has never been an asset against the run in his career and had 20 tackles last year.

The other real problem for Desai this year associated with Quinn is his lack of versatility in relation to the passing game.

When the Bears had Floyd, they could drop him off into short coverage areas and he played like a linebacker outside and not a defensive end. Quinn cannot cover passes. He will prevent Desai from mixing up coverages and rushers in the way Vic Fangio could when he had Floyd.

This was part of the reason for Bears problems in short pass coverage.

Floyd defended 31 passes in his last two seasons with the Bears and had solid passer ratings against when targeted of 86.9 and 85.3. The Bears put Quinn in position to be targeted only three times and Barkevious Mingo, who was a player they used because Quinn wasn't versatile enough, was targeted only six times.

So, saying the Bears need Quinn to rebound doesn't do justice to what they need from him.

They could solve this totally if second-year edge Trevis Gipson suddenly develops, because he flashed great athleticism last year in brief play.

They need a total, complete resurrection by Quinn because it can impact their defense greatly in terms of pass rush pressure and even stopping the run. He's going to handicap their actual coverage of passes but this was a tradeoff Ryan Pace was willing to make when Quinn got $33 million guaranteed.

If Quinn could guarantee them more as a pass rusher and run stopper, Desai could find ways to compensate in coverage. Sacking the quarterback is always the best way to stop a pass.

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven

Community Policy
BearDigest

BearDigest

Chicago, IL
592
Followers
290
Post
976K+
Views
ABOUT

BearDigest is a FanNation channel covering the Chicago Bears

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barkevious Mingo
Person
Akiem Hicks
Person
Thomas Graham Jr.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#American Football#Akiem#Passer#Pro Football Focus
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
BearDigest

Age Creeping Up on Bears Defense

Bears linebacker Danny Trevathan went on full alert after a question about his age being a hinderance prior to one minicamp practice. "I mean, are you comfortable being a reporter?" Trevathan shot back at the questioner, although most reporters are older than their 20s. "It's my job. You're asking a question that you already know the answer to. So I’m just going to do the best I can.
NFLPosted by
BearDigest

Khalil Mack in PFF's Top 10

The analytical website Pro Football Focus has awarded a compliment of the highest order to Bears edge rusher Khalil Mack. Considering Mack had just nine sacks last year, it's probably not entirely expected. Still, ranking the 30-year-old former Raider as the sixth best player in the NFL and the second-best defensive player is nothing to question.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Christian Jones brings underrated value to Chicago Bears defense

When the Chicago Bears signed Christian Jones there was not much made of it. He is a depth player who has been with the Bears before, so it got passed over quickly. However, Jones has played a significant number of snaps for the Detroit Lions in the past three years, and you have to wonder if he is going to have a bigger role in 2021 than some are expecting.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Will Jeremiah Attaochu platoon with Robert Quinn with Chicago Bears?

The stock on Robert Quinn has been crashing down since about this time last year, not long after signing with the Chicago Bears. The recent reports were that he missed time at OTAs with a back injury. When you add in his poor 2020, the defensive coordinator change and the personnel changes around him there is a real belief that Quinn will not have a big part of the team’s plans. Anything he brings is over the top.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Bears veteran misses time at OTAs with injury

Many Chicago Bears fans are hoping that they can get something, anything out of Robert Quinn in 2021. They got the minimum from what their expectations were in 2020 as Quinn missed time with injuries, was subbed out often, and would disappear too much. The positive hope is that a...
NFLPosted by
BearDigest

Are Bills Fans Being Buffaloed?

First glances can be deceiving, and Mitchell Trubisky provided a great example of this. In 2017 he showed up at Halas Hall for his first rookie minicamp and all the reviews came back positive, though coach John Fox put a damper on things. "I don't know that we're really quite...
NFLPosted by
BearDigest

Injury Costly for Bears and Dazz Newsome

Losing rookie Dazz Newsome from now until about the first week of training camp has an impact on possible Bears plans for the wide receiver group. Coach Matt Nagy on Wednesday said Newsome fell to the turf and injured his shoulder at OTAs. He had it in a sling at practice. Later, NFL Network reported it as a broken collarbone and that it could mean eight or nine weeks before he'd be able to resume work again.
NFLPosted by
BearDigest

No Hard Feelings from Andy Dalton

It would have been easy for Bears quarterback Andy Dalton to feel he'd been used as the "new Mike Glennon," when Justin Fields was drafted. In his first comments about the quarterback situation since the team drafted Fields, Dalton on Wednesday at OTAs seemed to have accepted the rookie as the future for the Bears offense but his goal is to make that future next year or beyond.
NFLPosted by
BearDigest

Show of Unity from Bears O-Line

Matt Nagy painted a picture of offensive line unity. Not much else can be proven by offensive linemen at non-contact practices, other than where they line up and knowing what's expected in terms of blocking assignments. The togetherness Nagy sees from the line is in direct contrast to the Bears...
NFLPosted by
BearDigest

An Extra Game Will Test Bears Depth

One of the underrated tasks general managers must address each offseason is the process of compiling a deep bench. In 2018, Ryan Pace achieved this to some extent but in other ways he just got extremely lucky. For instance, he found depth to survive Kyle Long's foot injury for half...
NFLPosted by
BearDigest

A Proving Ground for Veterans and Rookies

All the Chicago Bears should talk the way David Montgomery does. The third-year Bears running back normally had not been the most vocal or candid player in his first two years, but his first meeting with media this offseason indicated a different player in this regard. He talked about needing...
NFLPosted by
BearDigest

Ideal Setting for Justin Fields to Learn

One annoying bit of football jargon to develop over the years is when coaches talk about their "room": The quarterback room, the running backs room, the tight ends room, etc. They even did it when there was no actual room but it was a virtual room, done over Zoom only.
NFLPosted by
BearDigest

Byrd a Receiver Who Can Fly and Run Patterns

The Bears signed Damiere Byrd with the intention of upgrading speed in their receiver corps, especially the slot. They may have acquired more. It might simply depend on how much they decide to use him, because the teams that gave him chances were pleased with the re. "Damiere's a smart...
NFLPosted by
BearDigest

Justin Fields Must Anticipate Like Andy Dalton

It's difficult for Bears coach Matt Nagy to downplay his enjoyment at seeing Andy Dalton throw passes at practice and also think out loud about what Justin Fields could eventually do. After seeing Mitchell Trubisky unable for three seasons to do many of the things Dalton is doing immediately, it's...
NFLPosted by
BearDigest

All the Bears Fantasy Football Projections

Whether it's a standard, PPR or IDP league or a keeper, auction or dynasty league, fantasy football owners can always use some help or advice. If you're looking for projections for 2021 on Bears players, this could be your source. The added game this year could cloud the picture, but it's being taken into account.
NFLPosted by
BearDigest

Bears Could Experience What Vikings Did

Bears GM Ryan Pace rebuilt the team's quarterback room and fortified the offensive line. The effectiveness of his actions will be known at a future date, but it doesn't take an analytical website or study of film to realize one divisional rival did a great deal more to fortify their defensive secondary than Pace did with the Bears. And there were Bears secondary issues.
NFLPosted by
BearDigest

Running the Wrong Way

David Montgomery has not yet begun to run. Literally, Montgomery says he hasn't been running. Now he will. "I've been working with probably the best speed trainer in the world in Chris Korfist," the third-year Bears running back said Wednesday at OTAs. "He's actually teaching me how to run. "I'm...
NFLPosted by
BearDigest

Bilal Nichols Assuming a More Critical Role

One by one the supporting players on the Bears defensive line have either left or been dispatched. First, it was Jonathan Bullard who was cut. Then, Nick Williams left for Detroit in free agency. This offseason they lost Roy Robertson-Harris. It's now a contract year for Akiem Hicks and Bilal...
NFLPosted by
BearDigest

Are Georgia Receivers Already on the Bubble?

A potential roster battle is brewing for what could be one spot on the Bears wide receiver corps. Then again, it might be a battle with no winner and the end result could be something unusual, like Darnell Mooney learning the X-receiver position that Allen Robinson plays. Coach Matt Nagy...