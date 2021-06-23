Emmys FYC: In ‘Mare of Easttown,’ Julianne Nicholson takes center stage

I’m of the mind that Betty Gilpin is currently one of the best of the best in film and television. Of course the success of Netflix’s GLOW was a major game-changer, earning Gilpin three Emmy nominations for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series, but it’s the pairing of her work in GLOW and The Hunt in particular that firmly solidifies that Gilpin is someone who has range for days to show off - if the industry would just continue to let her tap into it. While celebrating the release of Amazon’s The Tomorrow War, Gilpin joined us for an episode of Collider Ladies Night to retrace her steps in the industry and to discuss her hopes for the future.