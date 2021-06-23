Emmys FYC: In ‘Mare of Easttown,’ Julianne Nicholson takes center stage
This article contains spoilers for Mare of Easttown. Five Lady Hawks walk onto a basketball court in the first episode of Mare of Easttown to celebrate the 25th anniversary of their win in the state championship. Overshadowed by the sheer force of Mare (played by Academy Award and Emmy Award winner Kate Winslet), the community detective and “Miss Lady Hawk” herself, one could never imagine the spotlight at the end of this story would shine so brightly on another character. That character is Lori, played by the astonishing Julianne Nicholson.awardswatch.com