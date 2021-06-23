Law, School Discipline Experts Available to Comment on Supreme Court Ruling on High Schooler's Free Speech Case

What does a U.S. Supreme Court ruling last week on a student’s off-campus speech mean for schools? Hear what a lawyer and a crisis communicator say. The U.S. Supreme Court ruled in favor of Brandi Levy, a former high school cheerleader whose Pennsylvania public school disciplined the then freshman by suspending her from the junior varsity cheer team for a year after she made a Snapchat post after school from a local convenience store after she learned she did not make the varsity cheer team that said, “F——— school f——— softball f——— cheer f——— everything” with two images including a photo of a raised middle finger.