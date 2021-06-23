Law, School Discipline Experts Available to Comment on Supreme Court Ruling on High Schooler's Free Speech Case
This morning, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled 8-1 that a school district in Pennsylvania violated the First Amendment when it punished a high school student for using vulgar language in a Snapchat message that was posted off school grounds. Indiana University experts in First Amendment law, media law and school discipline are available to comment. For more information contact Marah Yankey at [email protected] or 812-856-1442.www.newswise.com