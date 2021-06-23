UGT Summer Office Hours

Upper Gwynedd Township will be piloting new summer office hours beginning July 9, 2021. The Township building will be open from 7:00am-3:30pm every Friday. Monday through Thursday will remain our normal business hours of 8:00am-4:30pm. Our goal is to begin offering business hours outside of the standard 8:00am-4:30pm. This is in an effort to be more accessible to our residents, contractors, and community members. We hope this will give an opportunity for those who work full time to be able to stop into the office on their way to work.