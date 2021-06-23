November 11, 1956 ~ June 11, 2021 (age 64) WARREN – Patrick Joseph Thornton, age 64, entered into eternal rest Friday, June 11, 2021, at his home. He was born on November 11, 1956 to James Smith & Johnnie Ruth Davis. He leaves to cherish his memory, his loving wife, Terrilyn Salway Thornton; His children; Josh Salway of Warren, Michael Sherman Jr. of Warren, Trey Sherman of Warren, Eric Sherman of Warren, Shayonette Gilmore of MI., Patrice Thornton of Warren. His siblings; Richard (Brenda) Smith of Warren, Charles (Phyllis) Wright of GA, Rebecca Williams of Warren, Debra Thornton of Warren, Pauline (Stascy) Mallard of AL. His special brother-in-law; Frank Smith. His three nieces; Teresa Hosey, Vanessa Haynes, Francietta Bradley. A host of grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, his siblings; Bernard, Hank, Henry, Stanley, Sara, Vontissue and Ruth.