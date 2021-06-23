Harriett (Lutz) Todd

NEW MIDDLETOWN - On June 22, 2021 Harriett Todd peacefully passed away at Masternick Memorial with family at her side. She was born in Mansfield, OH March 8, 1930 the only child of Clay and Marjorie Monteith Lutz. She graduated from Mansfield Senior High School and attended The Ohio State University where she was a member of Delta Zeta Sorority. She met her husband, John Todd at OSU and they were married March 17, 1951.Harriett and John lived in Columbus until he graduated, then moved to Mansfield and lived in the house where she grew up.