Mansfield, OH

Harriett (Lutz) Todd

Posted by 
Mahoning Matters
Mahoning Matters
 8 days ago
NEW MIDDLETOWN - On June 22, 2021 Harriett Todd peacefully passed away at Masternick Memorial with family at her side. She was born in Mansfield, OH March 8, 1930 the only child of Clay and Marjorie Monteith Lutz. She graduated from Mansfield Senior High School and attended The Ohio State University where she was a member of Delta Zeta Sorority. She met her husband, John Todd at OSU and they were married March 17, 1951.Harriett and John lived in Columbus until he graduated, then moved to Mansfield and lived in the house where she grew up.

Mahoning Matters

Mahoning Matters

Mahoning Matters is a civic-minded community news source for the city of Youngstown and the Mahoning Valley. We were founded in October 2019 with the mission to tell the stories that matter in Mahoning County and empower citizens to engage in their community with a focus on solutions.

