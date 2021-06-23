Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Ashton Kutcher And Mila Kunis Live An Insanely Lavish Life

By Angela Barbuti
Posted by 
The List
The List
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

When a Hollywood hunk marries a celebrity sweetheart, the combination is pretty powerful. Just look at the life of one of the most glamorous couples in the entertainment industry, Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis. What makes their fairytale romance even more adorable is the fact that they met on set as teenagers on "That '70s Show." In fact, Kunis even had her first kiss on screen with her future husband, when she was just 14 and Kutcher 19. Kutcher was unsure of the situation, given her age, telling Howard Stern, "I was like, 'Isn't this illegal?'" Kunis was also uncomfortable with the lip-locking, telling People, "I had the biggest crush on him."

www.thelist.com
Community Policy
The List

The List

55K+
Followers
17K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The List is a women's entertainment news and lifestyle site with a twist. We pride ourselves on being original and well-researched, and we don't sugarcoat things. We cover friendship, love, moving on, and everything in between.

 https://www.thelist.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Hemsworth
Person
Zoe Saldana
Person
Ashton Kutcher
Person
Mila Kunis
Person
Howard Stern
Person
Guy Oseary
Person
Demi Moore
Person
Jimmy Fallon
Person
Justin Timberlake
Person
Madonna
Person
Adele
Person
Emma Stone
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsweek#Kutcher 19#Ukrainian#The Kutcher Kunis#Architectural Digest#Kuku Farms#Mtv#Airbnb#Foursquare#A Grade Investments
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
United States Navy
News Break
Lenovo
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Spotify
News Break
Uber
News Break
Celebrities
News Break
Disneyland
Related
CelebritiesYardbarker

Mila Kunis had to ride the bus to 'That '70s Show' because her parents grounded her

Mila Kunis's parents weren't starstruck by their daughter when she became a household name as Jackie Burkhart on That's '70s Show. Kunis visited Conan Thursday night (June 17), where Conan O'Brien brought up a story she had shared with him before about that life-changing time: "You would get into fights with your parents, and I remember you once told me, 'Oh yeah, I had a big fight with my parents. They grounded me, so I have to take the bus to the lot to film The '70s Show.'"
NFLPosted by
Wide Open Country

Watch Thomas Rhett Sing Garth Brooks' 'Friends in Low Places' With Ashton Kutcher

It's no surprise that Thomas Rhett is known for surprising his audience with either amazing performances, singles, or baby announcements that shock his fans all around. But by far, one of my favorite moments that Rhett has done was inviting the one and only Ashton Kutcher on stage with him. Back in 2016, he surprised his crowd in Iowa City, Iowa where the actor joined the country singer on stage for an epic and hilarious rendition of Garth Brooks' "Friends in Low Places."
TV & Videosinvesting.com

Mila Kunis Launches New NFT Series Called ‘Stoner Cats’

Mila Kunis Launches New NFT Series Called ‘Stoner Cats’. Actress Mila Kunis announced her plans to launch a new series of NFTs. Kunis appeared on Conan O’Brien’s late-night show and reveal the details. ‘Stoner Cats’ is a web animated series and viewers can watch it by purchasing the NFT. Actress...
Home & Gardenjacquelynclark.com

I Blame Ashton Kutcher for My Newfound Love of Moody Homes

While my affinity for a bright white home remains solidified in my mind as design perfection, lately I’ve been finding myself drawn to a moody abode (perhaps Ashton Kutcher is to blame?). So when this home showed up in my inbox, I couldn’t help but share. Designed by Rob Diaz, with photos from Todd Goodman, I’m particularly loving the stark black elements. Using loads of warm woods and oodles of texture as accents helps to ensure that this family home feels anything but cold. While difficult to choose, however, I believe my favourite space is the yard. Though it’s equally as moody as its interior counterparts, it also feels soft and inviting at the same time. Enjoy!
CelebritiesPosted by
Cleveland.com

Take a tour of Cara Delevingne’s L.A. home

Architectural Digest is welcomed by supermodel and actress Cara Delevingne for a tour of her exuberant and fantastically decorated Los Angeles home. Cara went maximal with architect/accomplice Nicolò Bini of Line Architecture to curate a collection of vibes from room to room. “My work requires me to put on many different hats and costumes. I love slipping into these various characters, so I wanted my home to reflect lots of different themes and moods.”
CelebritiesPopculture

Martha Stewart Undergoes 3-Hour Surgery After Suffering Painful Injury

In what is incredibly surprising, perhaps even blasphemous news, everyone’s favorite domestic goddess Martha Stewart is proving she isn’t perfect after all. The lifestyle expert took to social media this week to share an image of her leg in mid-air wrapped in a hefty medical bandage alongside the caption, “not the prettiest photo nor the happiest back story.” Ensuring she is okay, though, Stewart brought out several comments from fans and friends wishing for a quick recovery.
MusicAOL Corp

Goldie Hawn, 75, is ‘forever young’ in playful beach video

Goldie Hawn is living out her "Mamma Mia" dreams. The 75-year-old actress took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a video of her splashing around the water in Skiathos, Greece, with Abba's hit song and a beautiful Greek landscape in the background. "Can't stop, won't stop dancing," Hawn captioned the...