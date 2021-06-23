Ashton Kutcher And Mila Kunis Live An Insanely Lavish Life

When a Hollywood hunk marries a celebrity sweetheart, the combination is pretty powerful. Just look at the life of one of the most glamorous couples in the entertainment industry, Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis. What makes their fairytale romance even more adorable is the fact that they met on set as teenagers on "That '70s Show." In fact, Kunis even had her first kiss on screen with her future husband, when she was just 14 and Kutcher 19. Kutcher was unsure of the situation, given her age, telling Howard Stern, "I was like, 'Isn't this illegal?'" Kunis was also uncomfortable with the lip-locking, telling People, "I had the biggest crush on him."