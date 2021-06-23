Andy's Harley-Davidson will close its doors in August after 60 years of business

Andy’s Harley-Davidson will be closing Aug. 1, its 60th anniversary, after the business struggled through the last year amid COVID-19. The pandemic took its toll on the business in 2020, as customers were staying inside and not traveling. Owner Denny Anderson said the showroom floor was empty most days, but the service department was still drawing in customers. In fact, the service department was the only thing keeping the business afloat last year.