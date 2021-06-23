Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Grand Forks, ND

Andy's Harley-Davidson will close its doors in August after 60 years of business

By Jacob Holley
Grand Forks Herald
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAndy’s Harley-Davidson will be closing Aug. 1, its 60th anniversary, after the business struggled through the last year amid COVID-19. The pandemic took its toll on the business in 2020, as customers were staying inside and not traveling. Owner Denny Anderson said the showroom floor was empty most days, but the service department was still drawing in customers. In fact, the service department was the only thing keeping the business afloat last year.

www.grandforksherald.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Grand Forks, ND
Grand Forks, ND
Cars
Grand Forks, ND
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Norton#Andy S Harley Davidson
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Cars
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Analysis: Serious tax charges test loyalty of longtime Trump ally

July 1 (Reuters) - The sweeping tax-fraud indictment unsealed on Thursday against Donald Trump's longtime accountant Allen Weisselberg threatens the 73-year-old executive with years in prison and puts heavy pressure on him to implicate the former U.S. president. Prosecutors allege that Weisselberg, the Trump Organization's chief financial officer, evaded more...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Reuters

Branson aims to make space trip on July 11, ahead of Bezos

SEATTLE, July 1 (Reuters) - Billionaire entrepreneur Richard Branson will travel to the edge of space on Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc's (SPCE.N) test flight on July 11, Branson's space tourism firm said on Thursday, beating out fellow aspiring billionaire astronaut Jeff Bezos. A successful flight by Branson aboard Virgin's VSS...