This district encompasses all land that is located in the area depicted on the map below. This area is a vital part of the City of Destin’s history, and will continue to play an important role in the City’s future. The Calhoun and Zerbe areas border the North and South Harbor Mixed Use areas (NHMU and SHMU areas) and provide a transition between the North and South Harbor Mixed Use areas, U.S. 98 to the south, the “Old Destin Area” to the northeast, and Clement Taylor Park to the north.