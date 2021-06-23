Cancel
The Supreme Court's unfashionable defense of free speech

By Damon Linker
Americans aren't quite sure how much they like free speech. The cultural left thinks that various standards of harm should be used to limit its scope. The political right is quite eager to use state power to curtail academic freedom on race and related issues. These days the ACLU often places other considerations ahead of an absolute defense of the First Amendment. And polling shows widespread ambivalence about allowing free and open debate and discussion, with young people especially dubious about its worth.

