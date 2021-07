Do you have enough nerve to spend the night in an old haunted prison?. The Mid Orange Correctional Facility is one of the most haunted locations in the foothills of New York’s Ramapo Mountains. Overnight Ghost Hunts are said to have yielded some of the most amazing paranormal activity some have ever witnessed and are an absolute must for every ghost hunter. "Activity at this location includes apparitions, electrical disturbances, shadow figures, being physically touched, disembodies voices, and footsteps," said Ghost Hunt USA.