Eugene, OR

21-Year-Old Olympic Track Star Sha'Carri Richardson Deserves Your Uninterrupted Attention

By Arielle Tschinkel
Shape Magazine
Shape Magazine
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the most exciting parts of the Olympics is getting to know the athletes who break records and make history in their respective sports, making it look effortless despite training for years and years - and in this particular case, through a global pandemic. One such athlete to watch ahead of the 2021 Summer Games in Tokyo is Sha'Carri Richardson, a 21-year-old Dallas native making headlines for not only slaying at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials and securing her spot in Tokyo, but for her fiery hair, signature glam, and fierce spirit.

Sportsrunningmagazine.ca

Sha’Carri Richardson, Woody Kincaid post big results at U.S. Olympic Trials

The U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials kicked off in Eugene, Ore., on Friday, and they will run until June 27. The event has only been on for a few days, but a number of athletes have already booked their tickets to the Tokyo Olympics with impressive performances across a variety of events. Among the many results already posted, Sha’Carri Richardson won the women’s 100m and Woody Kincaid took the men’s 10,000m race, and there are still plenty of runs to come. Since so much has happened already, here’s an update on the current state of the U.S. Trials.
Eugene, ORjacksonvillefreepress.com

Sha’Carri Richardson Secures Her Spot-On U.S. Olympics Team after Winning 100M Track in a Dazzling 10.64 seconds

By Victor Omondi – (Source www.yourblackworld.net) – Sha’Carri Richardson, a Louisiana University student from Dallas, has taken the sports world by storm. On June 19, she qualified for the Tokyo Olympics when she dominated in the U.S Olympic Track & Field Team Trials in Eugene, Oregon, after running 100m track in an impressive 10.64 seconds.
Dallas, TXthebeatdfw.com

Sha’Carri Richardson Is”That Girl” Following Olympic Qualifying Performance, Black Twitter Agrees

Simone Biles is the GOAT in the world of gymnastics. Now it looks like we might have a new legend on the rise in track. On Juneteenth weekend, Sha’Carri Richardson stole our hearts and got all of our praise after she literally became the fastest woman in America and punched her ticket to Tokyo to compete in the upcoming 2021 Summer Olympics. She accomplished a lifelong goal after dominating the 100-meter event becoming the newest member of the US Olympic Team.
Texas StateKCEN TV NBC 6

2 Texas Longhorns long jumpers punch tickets to Tokyo Olympics

AUSTIN, Texas — Two Texas Longhorns long jumpers have joined a list of UT student-athletes to punch their tickets to the Tokyo Olympics. UT long jumpers Tara Davis and Steffin McCarter will compete for Team USA after earning Olympic bids at the U.S. Olympic Trials in Eugene, Oregon. Davis' historic performance, which featured back-to-back 23-foot jumps, made her the first Longhorn to earn a Team USA Olympic bid in the women's long jump.
CelebritiesTODAY.com

Track star Sha’Carri Richardson speaks out about failed drug test in TODAY exclusive

Looking for the perfect swimsuit? Here are 14 expert-recommended picks for every body type. Sha’Carri Richardson, a 21-year-old American track star, has tested positive for a chemical found in marijuana, putting her Olympic participation in doubt. Speaking exclusively to TODAY, Richardson cites the pressure of athletic competition, her biological mother’s recent death and more, but says, “I know what I did, I know what I’m allowed to do … and I still made that decision.” Regarding the chance that she could still participate in a relay event, she says, “If I’m allowed to receive that blessing, then I’m grateful for it, but right now, I’m going to just focus on myself.” She says: “I’d like to say to my fans and my family and my sponsorship … I apologize,” adding, “Don’t judge me: I’m human. I just happen to run a little faster.” She adds: “I still have games in me … I’ll be back and ready to compete.”
Beauty & FashionETOnline.com

Where to Shop Official Team USA Olympic Gear

The Summer Games are just around the corner. The Olympics kicks off next month, and official gear is rolling out so you can help cheer on Team USA in Tokyo. Fans can expect to see some patriotic uniforms with a twist this year, as Team USA tries to stand out from the crowd while competing against the world's best athletes. The new men's and women's soccer team uniforms were unveiled earlier this month, featuring an eye-catching pattern of red and blue. The "Stars in Stripes" kit was inspired by a waving flag, Nike said -- and the teams certainly look cool wearing them.
Minnesota StatePosted by
B105

Minnesota Athletes That Are Competing In Tokyo Part Of Team USA 2021

Team USA will be represented this year with many athletes who have Minnesota roots. I remember when I was a kid I use to watch the Olympics and think how awesome that would be to be part of team USA as a swimmer, softball player or basketball player all sports I played. But as we all know as an adult this dream takes years and years of training and sacrifice, so I am forced to watch on TV and cheer team USA on the sidelines which is o.k. I am tied to my TV from opening ceremonies until the very end and it is awesome to see that some of the athletes call or called Minnesota home.
Texas Statedmagazine.com

Sha’Carri Richardson, ‘The Fastest Girl in Texas,’ Is on Track To Be the Fastest Woman in the World

Sha’Carri Richardson somehow contains an abundance of both humility and self-confidence. Look first at her Instagram, which is filled with mirror selfies, photos of the few times she has been able to go out with friends this past year, some Nike promo images, posts about the Black Lives Matter movement, and a handful of photos from track meets and training. In her captions, she encourages her followers to embrace themselves and their own personal journeys.
Michigan Statenorthwestgeorgianews.com

Michigan native Anavia Battle became an Olympian by beating track idol Allyson Felix

Only the best athletes from across the world are worthy of competing in the Summer Olympic Games. Last Friday, Michigan native Anavia Battle proved she was worthy. Running the race of her life in the 200 meter dash, Battle became an Olympian for the first time by placing third in the 200 meter dash finals at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials held in Eugene, Ore.