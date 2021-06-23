21-Year-Old Olympic Track Star Sha'Carri Richardson Deserves Your Uninterrupted Attention
One of the most exciting parts of the Olympics is getting to know the athletes who break records and make history in their respective sports, making it look effortless despite training for years and years - and in this particular case, through a global pandemic. One such athlete to watch ahead of the 2021 Summer Games in Tokyo is Sha'Carri Richardson, a 21-year-old Dallas native making headlines for not only slaying at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials and securing her spot in Tokyo, but for her fiery hair, signature glam, and fierce spirit.www.shape.com