Economy

A Strong and Intentionally Cultivated Employer Brand is Key to Attracting and Retaining Talent - According to New Study by the HR Research Institute

By PRWeb
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleExclusive HR research from HR.com's Research Institute. The study, The State of Employer Branding and Recruitment Advertising 2021, was conducted to better understand the state of recruiting and branding strategies to optimize engagement and retention. JACKSON'S POINT, Ontario (PRWEB) June 23, 2021. Organizations with strong employer brands reap multiple benefits....

EconomyForbes

Four Ways To Attract, Retain And Enable Top-Performing Teams

Sabrina Shafer is CEO of Transformation Continuum, an end-to-end go-to-market agency for Fortune 100s & their ecosystem partners. Businesses require a flexible workforce today, with business agility, innovation and collaboration the top priorities. However, to set their workforce up for success and achieve these priorities, businesses need to figure out new ways to improve their employee satisfaction and ingenuity.
Public HealthPosted by
TheStreet

Employee Loyalty Is Strongly Tied To How Employers Handled COVID-19, New Guardian Life Research Finds

NEW YORK, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, The Guardian Life Insurance Company of America ( Guardian Life) released its 10th Annual Workplace Benefits Study, which uncovered how COVID-19 has reshaped employee benefits and workplace culture. The data shows how the pandemic prompted rapid change in areas that had already been gathering momentum pre-pandemic, including flexible work arrangements, employee mental health support, and technology adoption, resulting in profound, enduring shifts for both employers and employees.
EconomyTire Business

Cioffi: Strategies to help attract, retain workers

Let's touch on some strategies to keep employees happier during these unprecedented times. All of the human resource leaders I speak with throughout the U.S. claim that their inability to attract and retain technicians, drivers, warehouse workers and other employees is unparalleled. The reason behind this may be employee fears...
JobsSFGate

Uncubed Studios Launches New Video Service That Helps Employers Find Talent When "We're Hiring" Isn't Working

NEW YORK (PRWEB) June 24, 2021. Uncubed Studios, the creative video content agency powering employer branded talent initiatives for the likes of Peloton, Anheuser-Busch, and NBCU, is helping talent marketing teams restock their ranks while solving long term remote hiring challenges with the debut of a new video offering. The Refresh & Repurpose video offering (R&R) supports talent teams tasked with navigating a new challenge in their existing talent marketing tactics: long term remote and/or hybrid work.
Businesshrexecutive.com

Why ‘diverse talent and big ideas’ are key to this company’s HR strategy

Jeff Schmitz took a nontraditional path into HR—and it’s one that he says has prepared him well to lead the function through the evolutions happening today. Schmitz was named CHRO at Zebra Technologies—a manufacturer of marking, tracking and computer printing technologies that employs about 7,400 people—in November, adding to his title as chief marketing officer, which he’s held since 2016. He previously held executive and marketing leadership roles at organizations including Spirent Communications, Rivulet Communications, Visual Networks and Tellabs.
EconomyInformationWeek

How to Retain Your IT Talent

Entering 2020, US companies were experiencing an average employee turnover rate of 22%, yet only 63% of companies were keeping track of why employees left. This was according to an employee turnover survey presented by iMercer, an employee talent and consulting firm. The cost to replace an employee can be...
RetailSFGate

According to a new study from Vorys eControl, 77% of brand manufacturers say their online marketplaces are growing faster than their traditional wholesale business

CINCINNATI (PRWEB) June 22, 2021. As brand manufacturers develop their digital sales, the first “State of Brand Manufacturers” study released today by Vorys eControl and Forrester found that online marketplaces have become a significant part of those digital strategies. Among 140 brand manufacturer decision makers surveyed, an average of 27% of their sales are now digital, including online marketplaces, direct to consumer (DTC), and wholesale dot-com.
Career Development & AdviceRegister Citizen

6 Ways to Attract Diverse Early Career Talent

In this current economy, chances are your company is looking to hire. If you’re interested in hiring more Gen-Z and millennial talent, there are several things to consider. It’s important to acknowledge that early career talent in 2021 have considerably different needs and interests than generations of the past. With their unique take on social-justice issues, intense financial challenges from student-loan debt and their highly entrepreneurial spirit, this generation has particular desires that should be addressed before reaching out to hire them. Now’s the time to get on the same page and offer the benefits, perks and work environment that will bring them to the table.
Industrycgiar.org

Continuous Improvement Coordinator

The International Maize and Wheat Improvement Center, known by its Spanish acronym, CIMMYT®, is a not-for-profit agricultural research for development organization with partners in over 100 countries. Please refer to our website for more information: www.cimmyt.org. CIMMYT is seeking a dynamic, self-motivated, and service-oriented professional for the position of Continuous...
Health ServicesNews-Medical.net

Clinic Mandates Surgical Simulation Training After Research Indicates Improved Performance

Independent surgical simulation training becomes the new normal for students at the Pan Am Clinic. Surgical resident training has traditionally occurred in a master–apprentice-type relationship, with graduated responsibilities until the trainees are expected to perform procedures on their own. Given recent changes in the health care system, including reduced operating room time, increased difficulty of procedures and working hour restrictions, there is less time for residents to learn using the traditional method.
TechnologyCFO.com

Will Your Tech Stack Attract the Talent You Want?

Competition for talent — from recent graduates to seasoned, experienced professionals — is fiercer than ever. CFOs face the additional challenge of building out, engaging, and bolstering a talent pipeline that will thrive in a future we’re all still figuring out. As leaders consider the future of work for their...
Healthhealthitanalytics.com

Big Data Analytics Finding Gaps in Chronic Disease Management Care

- Efficiency is one of the large goals of the healthcare industry, especially when it comes to chronic disease management. The introduction of big data analytics has helped pave the way for a faster and more coherent method of care. Big data analytics, such as artificial intelligence, work to gather...
Orono, MEumaine.edu

New research computing initiative combines services across UMaine

Launched in Spring 2019, the Advanced Research Computing (ARC) initiative was created to support the unique research computing needs of faculty and other researchers at the University of Maine. With ARC’s successful track record over the past two years in addressing these needs, and in an effort to create even greater synergy and coordination, ARC has been merged with the existing Research Information Management (RIM), and a research data security support component has also been added to their set of offered services.
Phoenix, AZgcu.edu

Why Qualitative Research in Healthcare Is Important

Qualitative research is designed to identify the thoughts and experiences of individuals being studied in relation to a specific query. These findings are sorted, analyzed and presented to identify commonalities among members of the study group. While qualitative studies are not statistically driven like quantitative studies, they offer distinctive benefits.