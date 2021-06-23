That Loud Boom in Rome Last Night Was A Car Exploding, Cops Say

Here's something you don't see every day. A tractor-trailer crashed into a barn in Oriskany Falls and the driver was lucky enough to walk away. Karl Whitehead, a truck driver from Memphis, Tennessee, was heading into Oriskany Falls on Route 26 when he lost his brakes coming down the long hill into the village. The brakes heated up quickly when Whitehead tried to slow for the 90 degrees left turn at the bottom of the hill, according to the Oneida County Sheriff's Department. Whitehead lost control of the rig while trying to make the left turn. It plowed into a large barn at the intersection of Route 26 and South Main Street.