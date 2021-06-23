Cancel
Sacramento, CA

Cal Expo hosting Foodieland Night Market over Labor Day weekend

ABC10
ABC10
 8 days ago
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — While the State Fair is still in flux, people can have a new food event to look forward to at Cal Expo. The Foodieland Night Market is coming to Sacramento with over 150 vendors over Labor Day weekend serving up Asian-inspired food and entertainment. According to a press release, the Foodieland Night Market will have a variety of foods, arts, crafts, games and entertainment. There will not only be local food vendors, but dozens of local artists and businesses will have booths for jewelry, clothes, paintings, candles and other things.

www.abc10.com
