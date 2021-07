Even after a poor weekend in Kansas City where the Red Sox followed up a three-game losing streak by dropping two of three against a reeling Royals club, they remain in first place. The Rays are having a rough time right now, and it has allowed Boston to climb back atop the division, leading by a half-game as they get set to face off against Tampa for a three-game set starting on Tuesday. Given where the team is right now, and particularly where the offense has generally been this season as one of the better groups in the game, it’s not unreasonable to think the team can, and perhaps should, just continue the way they’ve been rolling. It’s gotten them that far.