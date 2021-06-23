Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Charleston, Coastal Colleton by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-01 18:37:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-02 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: District of Columbia FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of DC, Maryland and Virginia, including the following areas: in DC, District of Columbia. In Maryland, Anne Arundel, Calvert, Charles, Prince Georges and St. Marys. In Virginia, Albemarle, Arlington/Falls Church/Alexandria, Culpeper, Fairfax, Greene, King George, Madison, Orange, Prince William/Manassas/Manassas Park, Southern Fauquier, Spotsylvania and Stafford. * Through Friday morning. * Several rounds of thunderstorms are expected this afternoon and evening, potentially continuing through the overnight into early Friday morning. Localized rainfall rates of up to 1-2 inches per hour are expected at times. Total rainfall amounts of 1-3 inches, with locally higher amounts up to 4 inches are possible. * Heavy rain in short periods of time will cause the potential for streams and creeks to quickly rise out of their banks as well as the potential for flash flooding in urban areas.