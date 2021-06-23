Cancel
Charleston County, SC

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Charleston, Coastal Colleton by NWS

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-23 18:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-23 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Charleston; Coastal Colleton COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level expected along shorelines and tidal waterways (7.0 to 7.2 feet Mean Lower Low Water at Charleston). * WHERE...Coastal Colleton and Charleston Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...This could result in some roads becoming impassable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...High tide will occur around 7:50 PM today at Charleston. Saltwater inundation will be possible 1 to 2 hours before and after high tide. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Charleston Harbor SC MLLW Categories - Minor 7.0 ft, Moderate 7.5 ft, Major 8.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.2 ft, Moderate 1.7 ft, Major 2.2 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 23/08 PM 7.1 1.3 0.3 N/A Minor 24/08 AM 5.6 -0.2 0.4 N/A None 24/09 PM 7.4 1.6 0.5 N/A Minor 25/09 AM 5.1 -0.7 -0.1 N/A None 25/10 PM 6.9 1.1 0.1 N/A None 26/10 AM 5.1 -0.7 -0.1 N/A None

