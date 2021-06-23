Cancel
Broward County, FL

Special Weather Statement issued for Inland Broward County, Inland Collier County by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-24 20:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-23 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These winds can down small tree limbs and branches, and blow around unsecured small objects. Seek shelter in a safe building until the storm passes. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck! Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. You can also share your report with NWS Miami on Facebook and Twitter. Target Area: Inland Broward County; Inland Collier County; Inland Miami-Dade County SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHERN MIAMI-DADE AND SOUTHERN BROWARD COUNTIES UNTIL 400 PM EDT * At 312 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking a strong thunderstorm 12 miles northeast of Dade-Collier Training Airport, or 25 miles west of Pembroke Pines, moving southeast at 10 mph. * Dime size hail and winds in excess of 45 mph possible with this storm. * Locations impacted include Fortymile Bend.

alerts.weather.gov
