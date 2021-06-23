Cancel
Austin, TX

Palm District Planning Initiative will guide future development in bustling area of downtown

By Kathryn Hardison
Austin Business Journal
 8 days ago
As Austin continues to grow at a fast clip, the city wants to guide the development of the Palm District, which is one of the hottest areas of downtown. The plan will target the eastern edge of downtown from 15th Street to the Rainey Street area. Those involved in downtown real estate may want to get familiar with this new initiative.

Austin Business Journal

Austin, TX
The Austin Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

