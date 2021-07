(Saint Paul, MN) -- Advocates for police reform continue to criticize Minnesota lawmakers for not doing enough to enact police accountability measures. Nekima Levy-Armstrong with the Racial Justice Network says there's plenty of blame to go around for Republicans and Democrats. She said, "we do not feel safe as black people in the state of Minnesota, we are disappointed that Governor Walz did not step forward and show stronger leadership at a time which our community is in crisis." Levy-Armstrong is calling on the governor to veto a public safety bill when it reaches his desk.