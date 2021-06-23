Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pennsylvania State

PSP releases special traffic patterns for race at Pocono

By FOX56 NEWSROOM
WOLF
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONG POND, MONROE CO. (WOLF) — The Pennsylvania State Police will be putting out 'special traffic patterns' to help anyone attending the Pocono NASCAR doubleheader this Saturday, June 26 and Sunday, June 27. On both days, police say the following patterns will be in effect:. -Prior to the race when...

fox56.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
Blakeslee, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pocono Raceway#Psp#Race Track#Psp#Long Pond#Monroe Co#Pocono Nascar#Motorists#State
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Motorsports
News Break
NASCAR
News Break
Sports
Related
Hendricks County, INwbiw.com

Traffic pattern shifting Wednesday at the I-70 and State Road 39 Interchange

HENDRICKS CO. – The Indiana Department of Transportation announces traffic will be shifted into one lane in each direction through the Diverging Diamond pattern at the I-70 and State Road 39 interchange. This will occur on Wednesday, June 23 most likely late afternoon. The contractor still has curbs to build, surface asphalt to place, and temporary pavement to remove, among other final touches.
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
MyChesCo

Roosevelt Expressway Lane Closures at Night Next Week for Traffic Pattern Change

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Southbound U.S. 1 (Roosevelt Expressway) will be reduced to a single lane on Monday, June 21, through Wednesday, June 23, from 6:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning for a traffic pattern change in the work zone on the Wayne Junction Viaduct over SEPTA tracks and the Nicetown neighborhood in Philadelphia, announced the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT).
MotorsportsPosted by
Speedway Digest

ARCA Menards Series Race Advance: Pocono Raceway

Thad Moffitt, No. 46 CleanPacs/Aqua ChemPacs Ford Fusion. Moffitt enters his eighth race of the 2021 ARCA Menards Series season on Friday evening at Pocono (Pa.) Raceway. The 20-year-old driver turned in a third-place effort at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in Lexington three weeks ago. The finish matched his career-best in ARCA after he also finished third at Phoenix (Ariz.) Raceway in March.
Charlotte, NCPosted by
Speedway Digest

HighPoint.com Racing: Chase Briscoe Pocono Advance

● This weekend’s NASCAR Cup Series doubleheader at Pocono (Pa.) Raceway is a hometown race for primary sponsor HighPoint.com. The leading IT infrastructure and solutions company is based just 90 minutes east of the 2.5-mile triangle in Sparta, New Jersey. The company was founded in 1996 and serves markets in the Tri-State region and southeastern United States, with a presence in Charlotte, North Carolina, and overseas in London.
Long Pond, PATrumann Democrat

High times: Pocono set for first CBD-sponsored NASCAR race

LONG POND, Pa. (AP) — Let’s nip this in the bud: No, Pocono never considered asking for 95 more miles added to the length of Saturday’s NASCAR Cup race so the first CBD-sponsored event could be called the Pocono Organics 420. On the farm and the track, the Pocono Organics...
Carbon County, PATimes News

Free vaccines at Pocono races

Lehigh Valley Health Network will be offering the COVID-19 vaccine to racegoers at Pocono Raceway’s NASCAR doubleheader on Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. LVHN will have a COVID-19 vaccination booth located in Fan Fair, where they will be administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine for free to those 18 and older.
MotorsportsPosted by
Speedway Digest

Monster Energy Racing: Riley Herbst Pocono NXS Advance

• A 10th-place finish in last Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Nashville (Tenn.) Superspeedway was music to the ears of Riley Herbst. The driver of the No. 98 Monster Energy Ford Mustang for Stewart-Haas Racing scored his fourth top-10 of the season in Music City, putting some wind in his sails as he heads to Pocono (Pa.) Raceway, site of this Sunday’s Pocono Green 225 Recycled by J.P. Mascaro & Sons.
Long Pond, PAWOLF

Campsites full for Race Weekend at the Pocono Raceway

Long Pond, Monroe County (WOLF) — It's Race Weekend at the Pocono Raceway and first responders are already setting up camp near the track. Camping at the Raceway is sold out. If you already have a spot reserved the camping areas will open to fans at 9 AM tomorrow morning.
MotorsportsPosted by
Speedway Digest

Busch Light Racing: Kevin Harvick Pocono Doubleheader Advance

● This time last year, Pocono (Pa.) Raceway was one of the few tracks on the NASCAR Cup Series schedule where Kevin Harvick hadn’t yet won. He fixed that by leading the final 17 laps to take the checkered flag by .761 of a second over second-place Denny Hamlin in the first race of the doubleheader weekend. Harvick then followed up his win with a strong second-place finish on Sunday.
Speedway Digest

RCR Post Race Report - Pocono Green 225

Myatt Snider and the Crosley Furniture Chevrolet Team Earn Top-10 Finish at Pocono Raceway. "Today was a solid day for our Crosley Furniture Chevrolet team. We finally were able to get our luck turned around and brought home a well-deserved top-10 finish. At the beginning of the race, our No. 2 Camaro fired off too loose, but Andy Street (crew chief) made some good adjustments on our pit stop before the end of Stage 1. We elected to stay out during the stage break, which allowed us to gain track position. Our Chevrolet lacked a little drive off turn three, but to run inside the top five throughout the entire middle segment and earn stage points was a needed boost for our team. Despite having the oldest tires on the track before making our scheduled green flag stop, I was able to hold steady inside the top five, showing how good our car actually was. The race went caution free from that point forward, but I steadily worked my way back up front. My Richard Childress Racing team is one of the best and we will take this momentum to Road America next week."
Berkeley County, WVJournal & Sunday Journal

New traffic patterns planned on I-81 in Berkeley County

BURLINGTON — The West Virginia Division of Highways advises motorists of an upcoming change to the I-81 work zone between MP 7 and MP 12. Starting Monday, northbound traffic will be shifted to the inside near the median. On Tuesday, southbound traffic will be shifted in the same manner to start the next phase of the widening project between the Tablers Station Road and Apple Harvest Drive Exits.
Long Pond, PAPosted by
Newswatch 16

Third day of racing kicks off at Pocono Raceway

LONG POND, Pa. — The view from The Martin's deck on top of their camper gives the family the bird's eye view into what race weekend looks like at Pocono Raceway. "It's our first time here, and we're excited to be here, and it's beautiful weather, we couldn't have lucked out any better, yeah so we're having a good time," said Wendy Martin, of Williamsburg.
Jacksonville, ILwlds.com

Fourth of July Traffic Pattern To Follow Annual Routine

Fourth of July traffic out of Nichols Park will operate as it always does this year. Local law enforcement from both the City of Jacksonville and Village of South Jacksonville will be working to help motorists and pedestrians move about safely during and after the fireworks display. Vandalia Avenue will...
Long Pond, PAWNEP-TV 16

Schuylkill County native racing in ARCA Menards Series at Pocono

LONG POND, Pa. — 23-year-old Stephanie Moyer has spent most of her life behind the wheel of a race car. It's in her blood. Stephanie's dad and uncle raced for many years, and she and her brother Michael took over the family's race team. Michael raced at Evergreen Raceway in Luzerne County and Stephanie began with go-karts at Greenwood Valley Action Track near Bloomsburg.
Northwood, OHsent-trib.com

I-75 mega project to have traffic pattern changes

NORTHWOOD — Progress on the Interstate 75 mega project in Lucas and Wood counties is reaching a major milestone. With milestones, comes traffic pattern changes, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation. Beginning at 8 tonight, the inbound/northbound Anthony Wayne Trail traffic will be shifted onto the outbound/southbound Anthony Wayne...