Grand Island, NE

Grand Island Police investigating burglary at Hear Grand Island headquarters

By KHGI
NebraskaTV
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Grand Island Police are looking for a suspect who allegedly broke into Hear Grand Island headquarters and stole multiple items earlier this week. According to GIPD, Brent Lindner, founder and promoter of Hear Grand Island, and Mid Nebraska Coin Op reported Tuesday morning that sometime between Saturday and Tuesday, an unknown person broke into the building at Third and Wheeler Streets and stole $3,220 worth of items. The items were an ATM, some alcohol and two two-wheeled dollys.

nebraska.tv
