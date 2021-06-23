Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

Pedestrian bridge collapses on traffic in Washington DC, injuring several

By Nathan Place
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1F2or9_0adH3TCU00

At least five people were injured after a pedestrian bridge collapsed onto a busy highway in Washington DC on Wednesday.

Officials said a vehicle crashed into the walkway around noon, sending it crumbling down onto several cars driving along I-295. Authorities said five of the people in those cars were injured, but not fatally.

“At approximately 11:52 this morning, we had a collision with the bridge right here,” Chris Geldart, DC’s deputy mayor for public safety, said at a press conference in front of the wreckage. “The result of that collision caused multiple cars to be involved. Five of the folks that were in those cars were transferred to local hospitals, all with non-life-threatening injuries.”

The city’s mayor, Muriel Bowser , also spoke at the press conference.

“Avoid the area,” she warned residents. “I’m very thankful for our first responders, who got here very quickly.”

She added that the collapse appeared to be caused by the collision, not structural issues with the bridge itself. She said the walkway had last been inspected in February.

Mr Geldart said it may take cleanup crews “up through tomorrow” to clear the wreckage. He did not have an estimate of how long it would take to replace the bridge.

Both Mr Geldart and Ms Bowser emphasized that the crash was still being investigated, and much about what happened is not known yet.

Reporters asked how Mr Geldart felt that no one had been killed.

“We’re very lucky,” he said.

The Independent

The Independent

160K+
Followers
86K+
Post
78M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Muriel Bowser
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cars#Traffic Accident#Dc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
News Break
Traffic Accidents
Related
TrafficBBC

Biker died riding through red light at 'twice speed limit'

A biker was killed next to his son when the pair rode through a red light at twice the speed limit, an inquest heard. Mike Parsons, 61, had been taking a country ride with son Joe, 26, as pillion-passenger when their Triumph motorcycle struck a car. A member of the...
Public SafetyPosted by
The Independent

Man arrested for swinging axe on New York subway train

Police have arrested a man who allegedly swung an axe on a crowded New York City subway train.The New York Police Department says Steve Hunt, 46, was on a train pulling into Penn Station around 4.25pm on Tuesday when he brandished the medieval weapon.Mr Hunt and another passenger had reportedly gotten into an argument, which grew more heated as the train approached the station. Incensed, Mr Hunt allegedly pulled an axe out of his backpack and began swinging it.When the train reached Penn Station, other passengers ran out the doors and called out to some nearby police officers, who ordered Mr Hunt to drop the axe. He complied.The officers then arrested Mr Hunt. He has been charged with attempted aggravated harassment, attempted menacing, criminal possession of a weapon, and disorderly conduct.Violent incidents on the subway system have been on the rise over the past year, as ridership has collapsed during the coronavirus pandemic.
Detroit, MIPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Flooding Forces Jeep To Send Brand-New Grand Cherokees To The Crusher

An unexpected and unwelcomed summer storm struck the Detroit, Michigan region last week, leaving significant flooding in parts of the city. This included Stellantis' Jefferson North Assembly Plant, charged with building the Jeep Grand Cherokee and Dodge Durango. Ford's Dearborn Truck plant, home of the F-150, also sustained damage but newly-built vehicles were not affected. Production was forced to be temporarily halted for both the F-150 and Bronco, however. General Motors got lucky with no damage reported. That's not the case for Stellantis.
AccidentsPosted by
The Independent

Miami condo collapse: Four more bodies recovered at building site, raising death toll to 16

The bodies of four more victims have been found in the wreckage of Champlain Towers South, Miami-Dade fire officials announced.This brings the known death toll of the building’s collapse to 16, with 149 people still missing.The search for survivors is now in its seventh day. Authorities said the four new bodies were recovered from the rubble overnight, along with other human remains.Rescue officials say they have managed to build an important new tool for their search: a ramp that will bring cranes and other construction vehicles to the top of the rubble pile, which they were unable to access before.“Now...
EnvironmentPosted by
The Independent

People are drowning as they try to cool off in Pacific Northwest heatwave

Several people have drowned or been reported missing after going swimming in the Pacific Northwest amid the region’s record-breaking heatwave.Three people have died in Washington lakes and rivers during the unprecedented temperatures.One man drowned while swimming in Lake Washington in Kirkland, Washington, on Sunday morning, fire officials said.Firefighters attempted to resuscitate the man for 30 minutes after he was pulled from the water, but their attempts were unsuccessful, said Kirkland Fire Department battalion chief Greg Picinich said. Officials have yet to identify the man.Then a second man drowned while swimming at Angle Lake in SeaTac on Sunday afternoon, according...
Lake Elsinore, CAPosted by
KFI AM 640

Remains of LA Drowning Victim Found in Lake Elsinore

LAKE ELSINORE (CNS) - A 38-year-old Los Angeles man who drowned after jumping into Lake Elsinore to search for something he'd dropped in the water was identified today. Cadmiel Ahsad McAdoo died Saturday in the northeast pocket of the lake, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department. Sgt. Lionel Murphy...
Siskiyou County, CAcbslocal.com

Lava Fire In Siskiyou County Fuels Concerns

All eyes are on a raging wildfire that has already forced thousands of people from their homes. The threat comes amid staffing shortages. Authorities say strong winds and conditions are making it tougher for crews to get it under control. The extreme dry conditions have left chunks of the state at high risk.
Dallas, TXPosted by
Amy Christie

Drug deal turned to robbery caused Old East Dallas shooting

The authorities have revealed that they could link Tyle Rasheed Ingram, 22, to the fatal shooting in Dallas because he relied on his social media account to set up the deal. The police have stated that the 22-year-old suspect committed a robbery while trying to do a drug deal in Old East Dallas. An 18-year-old man was shot and killed in the incident. A woman was also injured. The suspect reportedly left enough evidence behind him to be tracked down successfully by the authorities.
Public SafetyPosted by
The Independent

Man slaughters $10k-worth of lobster by suffocating them at his former workplace

A man from Massachusetts has pleaded not guilty to causing $10,000 worth of damage to lobster stock levels at a seafood outlet through suffocation, according to court documents.Joseph A. Vaudo, 70, faces one charge of vandalising property and another charge of using someone else’s commercial dumpster. The incidents are believed to have happened at Superior Lobster and Seafood in Sandwich, a town in Cape Cod.Mr Vaudo’s bail was posted at $1,000 and he was assigned a lawyer by Judge John M Julian, who also told him to stay away from staff and premises of Superior Lobster and Seafood.CCTV footage at...
Washington, DCarcamax.com

DC bridge collapses, injuring several people

Several people were injured Wednesday after a pedestrian bridge collapsed onto a Washington, D.C., highway. The incident occurred around noon when the bridge collapsed onto Interstate 295, blocking traffic in both directions. According to District of Columbia Fire and EMS, six people were injured and four were transported to nearby hospitals. A hazardous materials crew was also dispatched to the scene to stop a diesel fuel leak from a truck that was struck by debris. Several other vehicles appeared to be covered by debris.
TrafficPosted by
The Hill

Pedestrian bridge collapses in DC after collision, 5 injured

A pedestrian bridge in Northeast Washington, D.C., collapsed onto an interstate on Wednesday. Officials said a vehicle collision under the walkway led to the bridge’s collapse and, in turn, caused several other cars to crash. That area of DC-295 will be closed in both directions until at least 10 p.m....