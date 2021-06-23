Elise Leigh Treadway
After a long and courageous battle against triple negative breast cancer, surrounded by her family and friends, Elise Leigh Treadway, 38, died Tuesday, June 15, 2021. Elise was born Oct. 27, 1982, in Shawnee, Oklahoma, to David and Kathelene Beauchamp. She was raised in Tecumseh, Oklahoma, graduating from Tecumseh High School in 2001. Elise received her Bachelor of Arts from St. Gregory's University and Masters of Science from the University of Oklahoma.www.countywidenews.com