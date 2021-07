Industrial real estate in Southern California has been the hottest in the nation, and it’s only gotten hotter so far in 2021. Second-quarter data from market analysts show there are no signs of anything slowing down as user activity continues to increase. The twin Ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach have posted record-breaking action this year, and e-commerce and logistics drive demand with Fedex, Furniture of America, and Polar Air Cargo taking some of the top leases for the quarter.