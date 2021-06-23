Cancel
Energy Industry

US Crude Surges on Fifth Straight Supply Withdrawal, OPEC Remains in Focus

By Andrew Moran
FXDailyReport.com
FXDailyReport.com
 9 days ago
US crude oil futures are adding to their impressive gains in the middle of the trading week, topping the important $73 threshold. Contracts have been rallying on renewed demand and concerns about supplies, sending prices to their best levels in more than two years. While the next resistance level is $75, market analysts think $100 oil will return. Perhaps the latest supply report will add fuel to this forecast.

