US Crude Surges on Fifth Straight Supply Withdrawal, OPEC Remains in Focus
US crude oil futures are adding to their impressive gains in the middle of the trading week, topping the important $73 threshold. Contracts have been rallying on renewed demand and concerns about supplies, sending prices to their best levels in more than two years. While the next resistance level is $75, market analysts think $100 oil will return. Perhaps the latest supply report will add fuel to this forecast.fxdailyreport.com