US Crude Surges on Fifth Straight Supply Withdrawal, OPEC Remains in Focus

On Thursday, both US and UK crude oil futures’ prices feathered up as much as 2 per cent after OPEC+ sources had unveiled that the 14-member Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries alongside their Russia-backed allies could step back from an earlier proposal of an output hike of 0.4 million bpd between August and December this year, while a sharp shoot-up in global fuel demands following an ease of pandemic restrictions in major economies such as the US and EU, prodded Permian Basin acres holders to gamble on a $100 per barrel crude oil this year, sources familiar with the subject-matter had unveiled on condition of anonymity.