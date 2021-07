It is with mixed emotions that Polymer Industries of Henagar announces the retirement of Sheila Keller, Polymer Industries Senior Inside Sales Representative. Sheila has been an integral part of Polymer Industries for the last 40 years. Her contributions will always be valued and remembered and were an important part of our success. Her hard work, commitment, and dedication are worthy of admiration. She is a true inspiration for all of us. Sheila will be greatly missed. Filling her shoes will be an almost impossible task but we are also excited for her as she begins this next stage of her life.