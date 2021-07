The front page story in the Countywide News, 6-17-21, of District Attorney Grubb's raid on grow houses is not only exemplary, it has international implications. DA Grubb has from day one demonstrated a proactive, lean forward in the saddle approach to law enforcement. Residents of Pottawatomie and Lincoln County should be very proud of DA Grubb's attack on a problem that is the scourge of this great nation.