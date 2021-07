Rickie Joe White, 63, of Macomb, Oklahoma, died Thursday, June 17, 202, in Oklahoma City. He was born Sept. 20, 1957, to Thomas and Emma (Bivings) White in Idabel, Oklahoma. Rickie was raised in Idabel until his family moved to Earlsboro when he was in seventh grade. He graduated with the class of 1976 from Earlsboro High School. Rickie moved to Tecuåmseh where he made his home until moving to Macomb six years ago.