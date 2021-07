Alecia Lucinda Buffington, 26, of Forest Park, Oklahoma, died Saturday, June 19, 2021, in Oklahoma City, OK. She was born Dec. 10, 1994, in Shawnee, Oklahoma. Alecia was raised in Shawnee and graduated with the class of 2013 from Shawnee High School. She went on to pursue her Bachelor of Architecture at the University of Oklahoma. She graduated with honors in May 2020.