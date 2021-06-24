Antique Tractors Filled The Field At Shawnee Feed

More than 100 antique tractors, ranging in models from 1925 to 1954, could be seen at the 22nd Farming Heritage Festival on June 18-19. Presented by the Shawnee Tractor & Engine Club, the festival was held at the Shawnee Feed Center, at the corner of Hwy. 177 and Hardesty Road, and was dedicated to the late Karl Kozel. Kozel was the "show chairman for many, many years and a prominent area farmer," said club member Ginger Pritchard. He passed away in May of last year.