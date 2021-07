Terry Dean Matlock, 76, died June 21, 2021, in Shawnee, Oklahoma. He was born on Feb. 19, 1945, in Ada, Oklahoma to Roy and Mittie (Hutchings) Matlock. Terry graduated from Byng High School in Byng, Oklahoma, in 1963. After high school he joined the US Air Force in hopes to see the world. However, he spent the four years of his enlistment at Sherman Air Force Base in Clinton, Oklahoma.