After a successful slow pitch season which saw the Lady Savages finish as State Runner-up, three of the Tecumseh seniors were named All-Staters. Ayzia Shirey, Harley Sturm and Lacy Howell got to don the Lady Savage uniform one more time for head coach Perry Wilson in the All-State game last Saturday in Edmond for the Large East Team. Wilson and his assistant Amy Shelby were the East Large All-State coaches.