Mildred M Anderson

Millie passed away peacefully on June 14, 2021, one month shy of her 87th birthday. Born July 14, 1934, Millie was a loving Wife and Mom to four boys. She had a charisma and character that was loved by all. Born and raised in Minnesota, she was the youngest of 8 children. Millie married and spent the early years of her life in Minnesota, raising a family, volunteering at the local elementary school, enjoying weekends at the lake cabin, and working at the VA Hospital. Upon retiring, she moved to Sun City West, AZ where she was always on the go. She loved to travel, she visited Canada, Europe, Mexico, took island cruises, and saw countless locations across the US. Millie lived life to the fullest. After 64 years of marriage, she is survived by her husband Richard; sons Steve, Jeff, Scott and Larry; sister Julianna Cihunka; niece Colleen Cihunka; nephews Richard Wrzos, Tom Legierski, and Russell Bechard. A memorial service will be held on Thursday July 1st, 10:00 A.M. at Lord of Life Lutheran Church, 13724 West Meeker Blvd, Sun City West, AZ 85375-3730.