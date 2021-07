Shiawassee County Prosecuting Attorney caught the 'To Catch a Predator' star off guard with arrest warrant. One time popular Dateline reporter and 'To Catch a Predator' host, Chris Hansen has hit a rough spot over the last couple of years. In 2019 Hansen was arrested over $13,000 in bounced checks according to NBC News. According to People.com, Hansen was evicted from his home as part of his ongoing divorce in Jan of 2020 and was charged with harassment (communication in manner to cause alarm) back in Feb of 2020 in Hoboken, New Jersey.