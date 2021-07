He was there! He didn’t just read about it or observe it from afar, he was personally an important part of all that happened in Philadelphia in the late 1770’s. And on July the 3rd, 1776, the day after the Declaration was signed, John Adams wrote to his wife Abigail, “But the Day is past. The Second Day of July 1776, will be the most memorable Epocha, in the History of America. I am apt to believe that it will be celebrated, by succeeding generations, as the great anniversary festival. It ought to be commemorated, as the Day of Deliverance by solemn Acts of Devotion to God Almighty.”