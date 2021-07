The Wall Street Journal says Comcast is making moves to become a bigger player in the streaming game — but the company themselves say it’s all speculation. Wednesday afternoon, the Wall Street Journal published a feature story on Comcast CEO Brian Roberts and his supposed goal to turn Comcast from a cable giant into a streaming titan. According to the WSJ, Roberts is “out to show Wall Street that Comcast’s marriage of content and distribution puts it in a strong position to fight on two different fronts of the streaming wars.” But to do so, apparently, Roberts is struggling with either building his own infrastructure or simply acquiring content from another distributor, as rivals ViacomCBS and Amazon have done recently.