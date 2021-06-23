Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

Cayuga Hospitality Consultants Welcomes Three New Hospitality Consultants

By PRWeb
Houston Chronicle
 8 days ago

SARASOTA, Fla. (PRWEB) June 23, 2021. Cayuga Hospitality Consultants is delighted to announce the addition of three new hospitality consultants, Jens Busch, David Salcfas, and Haydee Cruz, each with diverse areas of expertise. They are ready to help hospitality clients succeed in achieving their business goals and objectives. With the addition of the new consultants, Cayuga Hospitality Consultants can continue to provide unique and unequaled solutions to any challenge for its clients.

www.chron.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accor Hotels#Consulting#Marriott International#Luxury Hotel#Labor Markets#Prweb#Hyatt Hotels#Jumeirah Hotels#Ctc Consulting Group#Cornell University#Guidance Team#Onyx#Spanish#Linkedin
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
Country
Thailand
Related
IndustryBevNET.com

Icelandic Glacial Expands National Growth As New Supplier For Select Hyatt Hotels

LOS ANGELES, Calif. – Icelandic Glacial, the premium naturally alkaline, sustainably sourced spring water from the legendary Ölfus Spring in Iceland, has significantly expanded its national distribution as a water supplier for select Hyatt hotel properties across several Hyatt brands in the U.S. Beginning summer 2021, guests at more than 40 Hyatt properties will be able to conveniently enjoy The Purest Tasting Water On Earth in-room and at hotel retail shops and markets in participating U.S. hotels across the Alila, Andaz, Destination by Hyatt, Hyatt Centric, JdV by Hyatt, The Unbound Collection by Hyatt and Thompson Hotels brands. Icelandic Glacial bottled water will also be offered at all catered special events and conferences at the properties.
BusinessHouston Chronicle

Trinity Consultants Partners with New Majority Owner Oak Hill Capital

DALLAS (PRWEB) July 01, 2021. Trinity Consultants (Trinity), an international EHS, engineering, and science consulting firm announces that it has partnered with Oak Hill Capital (Oak Hill), a New York-based private equity firm to purchase controlling interest from Levine Leichtman Capital Partners (LLCP). Trinity management and employees will maintain significant equity ownership in the Company following the transaction. John E. (Jay) Hofmann, Trinity’s President and CEO since 2001, remains at the helm.
Economyhospitalitynet.org

Julia Greenwald

YOTEL Boston, known for its smart design and technology-driven guest experience in the heart of the Seaport, is proud to announce the appointment of Julia Greenwald as director of sales and marketing. Greenwald brings a wealth of hospitality knowledge and expertise to the 326 'cabin' hotel and will be responsible...
Businessadvisorhub.com

Cetera Welcomes Michele Dillon as Head of Business Consulting

Los Angeles, CA — Michele Dillon has joined Cetera as Head of Business Consulting, with a focus on providing financial professionals with a growth framework that meets them where they are to help them optimize their businesses and enhance efficiency. She will lead her team in providing coaching, practice management, succession planning, advisor business development and other growth programs that enable financial professionals to deliver an Advice-Centric Experience® to clients.
Lifestylebusinesstraveller.com

Radisson to open new hotel at Beijing Daxing International

Radisson Hotel Group will open a new-build hotel under its Radisson Hotels brand at Beijing Daxing International airport. The hotel is set to open in the first quarter of 2022 and will form part of an eco-friendly, mixed-use development within the Airport Economic Zone, 1.2km from the international terminal. The...
RestaurantsShropshire Star

Food review: A welcome nod to Thai hospitality

With restaurants now being fully open, it can be virtually impossible finding a table, but Andy Richardson strikes it lucky in Ludlow. Ah, the joys of eating out. We are already back in the happy position of not being able to book a table at the drop of a hat.
BusinessMySanAntonio

The Planet Group Announces Agreement to Acquire OmniPoint Staffing, a Full-Service IT Staff Augmentation Firm

Acquisition Allows for Further Expansion of Planet’s Technology Portfolio with Enhanced Staffing and Consulting Services. The Planet Group, a portfolio company of Odyssey Investment Partners and leading provider of outsourced human capital and consulting solutions, announced today that it has entered into an agreement to acquire OmniPoint Staffing, a full-service IT staff augmentation firm that specializes in providing highly skilled resources for ERP and infrastructure projects.
EducationBirmingham Star

Overseas education consultancy guides students

New Delhi [India], June 26 (ANI/PNN): While the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic has uprooted major business sectors in the country, genuine providers who assist overseas student applicants appear to still be thriving. Indian students continue to express their desire to pursue their "study abroad" dreams both at the undergraduate and master's levels despite (or perhaps because of) the Covid-related challenges for the past year and a half. Surprisingly, many of them have continued to add exciting academic and co-curricular accomplishments to their resume, even in these times of unprecedented challenges, in order to ensure that they are competitive as applicants to their best-ranked programs and universities in their fields of choice.
EconomyWorld Bank Blogs

Consultant, Office of the Director of Digital Development

Dr. Rami Amin works at The World Bank on projects focusing on AI, 5G, IoT, cybersecurity, and data infrastructure in emerging markets in collaboration with the IFC. His work informs Bank-financed operations, government policies and national strategies on how to accelerate digital transformation, sectoral investment, and economic development. He also heads the Unit’s Thought Leadership and Analytical Insights publication, presenting the latest research and trends shaping the global digital economy.
Lifestylehotelnewsresource.com

A True Story of An Authentic Hospitality Welcome - By Doug Kennedy

Recently while on the road conducting training for the Camelback Resort in the Pocono Mountains of Pennsylvania, I had the opportunity to experience a genuine, authentic welcome. Before that story, let me first share a few details about my expectations, as well as what happened before my arrival. As a...
Chicago, ILbizjournals

Chicago AI startup acquired by New York consulting firm

A Chicago artificial intelligence startup led by former executives at Mu Sigma has been acquired by consulting firm Fractal. New York-based Fractal said Tuesday that it has purchased Samya.ai, a Chicago startup that uses artificial intelligence to help CPG brands recapture lost revenue. Terms of the deal weren't disclosed. Samya,...
LifestylePosted by
BoardingArea

Amex Offer: Save Up To $75 At Hyatt Properties [Targeted]

Some links to products and travel providers on this website will earn Traveling For Miles a commission that helps contribute to the running of the site. Traveling For Miles has partnered with CardRatings for our coverage of credit card products. Traveling For Miles and CardRatings may receive a commission from card issuers. Opinions, reviews, analyses & recommendations are the author’s alone and have not been reviewed, endorsed, or approved by any of these entities. For more details please see the disclosures found at the bottom of every page.
Portland, ORsgbonline.com

Beyond Pulse Forms Strategic Advisory Board

Beyond Pulse (BP) announced the formation of an Advisory Board consisting of experienced sports industry leaders who will provide strategic direction for Beyond Pulse’s business, including elevating its growth in the sports wearable technology industry and furthering and refining its digital and content executions. Beyond Pulse, based in Portland, OR,...
Lifestylemilestomemories.com

New Amex Offers for Hyatt, Holiday Inn and Delta

With all the news about the Amex Platinum card, American Express also released today some new Amex Offers. You can save money on hotel stays or your next Delta flights. let’s see how these offers work. Hyatt. Get 10% back as a statement credit by using your enrolled Business Card...
ConstructionPosted by
Axios

America’s trillion-dollar concrete bill is coming due

Concrete construction no longer lasts thousands of years, like the Pantheon in Rome. Instead, its lifespan is roughly 50-100 years, thanks to the way in which modern concrete is reinforced. Why it matters: That means a multi-trillion-dollar bill is coming due right around now, in the form of concrete construction...
Businessthecustomer.net

MeetingPlay Receives $75 Million Investment From Sunstone Partners

MeetingPlay, a technology company that focuses on solutions for in-person, virtual and hybrid events, has received a $75 million investment from Sunstone Partners, a private equity firm that focuses on software and tech-enabled services companies. The hybrid event tech company offers a full suite of features for conferences, events and...
TechnologySKIFT

A Global Travel Agency Finds Side Hustle Selling Its Own Tech

After investing in other companies, ATPI plans to licence its software to other travel agencies through a new venture called TripStax. But can it emulate the success bigger rivals have had?. More travel executives get their mission-critical industry news from Skift than any other source on the planet. Travel businesses...