Drivers can reserve the highly anticipated GMC HUMMER EV SUT and SUV models at Carl Black Orlando

By PRWeb
Houston Chronicle
 8 days ago

ORLANDO, Fla. (PRWEB) June 23, 2021. Central Florida drivers who wish to be among the first to experience and/or own the upcoming 2022 GMC HUMMER EV SUT and 2024 GMC HUMMER EV SUV can reserve these highly anticipated models at Carl Black Orlando, a dealership serving Orlando and the entire surrounding region. Information on how to place one’s reservation can be found on the requisite pages of the Carl Black Orlando website.

