Drivers can reserve the highly anticipated GMC HUMMER EV SUT and SUV models at Carl Black Orlando

The special mode is estimated to launch the vehicle to 60 mph in under 4 seconds and offend those with delicate sensibilities. These days, it's not enough to simply make a reliable, straightforward vehicle to suit the needs of a given market segment. Everyone's out there doing that already, except maybe the reliable part, so you need to differentiate your company's offerings if you're going to stand out. In the burgeoning EV market, that's often done with special tricks and secret modes, and GMC is looking to get in on the action with the new Hummer EV. It sports a launch control system it's calling Watts to Freedom mode, aka WTF, which you can see in action on YouTube.