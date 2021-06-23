United Way of Washtenaw County Launches the 21-Day Equity Challenge

The Director, MISSION UNITED is a strategic and collaborative leader responsible for the overall success of MISSION UNITED Northeast Florida (a collective impact initiative whose mission is to connect veterans and their families to the services and resources they need). United Way of Northeast Florida (UWNEFL) serves as the backbone agency for the initiative. Supporting the organization’s mission of connecting people, resources and ideas to solve our community’s toughest challenges, MISSION UNITED aims to assist military personnel as they reacclimate to civilian life by providing care coordination to connect them to programs and services to assist them with critical health and human services (housing, employment, legal services, education, financial assistance, etc.). The Director will provide leadership and oversight in the implementation of the MISSION UNITED model, including the care coordination component through United Way 211, the premier Information & Referral hotline for nine counties throughout northeast Florida. Additionally, this position will implement the initial strategic plan for MISSION UNITED including the technology platform, which will track clients and their outcomes across multiple organizations and agencies. The Director will use data from the 211 contact center and work with a diverse group of stakeholders, including community partners, funders, the business community and the community members to plan and deliver health and human services for veterans and their families.