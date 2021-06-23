Cancel
Washtenaw County, MI

United Way of Washtenaw County Launches the 21-Day Equity Challenge

By Current Contributer
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe United Way of Washtenaw County (UWWC) launched the 2021 Edition of the 21-Day Equity Challenge on June 19. The Equity Challenge works to build our community’s awareness of the ways that bias, prejudice, privilege, and oppression show up in our work and lives. UWWC is an anti-racist, anti-poverty organization...

