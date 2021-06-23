Caltrans hosts Clean California litter removal effort in District 9
EASTERN KERN, INYO AND MONO COUNTIES – California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) District 9 Deputy Director of Maintenance Terry Erlwein was on hand for a trash pick-up effort June 3 in Southern Mono County to highlight Gov. Gavin Newsom’s Clean California initiative, a sweeping three-year, $1.5 billion proposal announced as part of his California Comeback Plan to remove litter and engage communities on beautification efforts through job creation, education and public artwork.kernvalleysun.com