Caltrans hosts Clean California litter removal effort in District 9

By Press release submission
kernvalleysun.com
 11 days ago

EASTERN KERN, INYO AND MONO COUNTIES – California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) District 9 Deputy Director of Maintenance Terry Erlwein was on hand for a trash pick-up effort June 3 in Southern Mono County to highlight Gov. Gavin Newsom’s Clean California initiative, a sweeping three-year, $1.5 billion proposal announced as part of his California Comeback Plan to remove litter and engage communities on beautification efforts through job creation, education and public artwork.

Caltrans
