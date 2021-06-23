Letter: Re: the June 14. article “National Opinion: Something is wrong”

Leonard Pitts is certainly right about something being wrong when working full time doesn't pay the rent. COVID exacerbated these and other problems. Fortunately, some solutions came with the recently passed American Rescue Plan. For example, the increases to the Child Tax Credit and Earned Income Tax Credit. The first makes it possible to cut child poverty in half, while the second ends the taxing of 5 million Americans INTO poverty. At this time these increases are temporary, but there are efforts in Congress to make them permanent. We can help by asking our members of Congress to vote to make these ladders out of poverty permanent. Otherwise, child poverty will double and five million of our fellow Americans will be taxed back into poverty when these increases run out. So take a few minutes to call your representative and senators (202-224-3121) to make sure these tax credit increases become permanent, to help end what is wrong.