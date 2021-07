Dear Heloise: It scares me to see a dog riding in a car with the window down and his head sticking out. This seems extremely unsafe. — Julie R. in Texas. Julie, you're right; this is dangerous. Any number of things can happen: The dog can be struck by road debris, something can fly into his eye (sand, dirt), he can hit his head on signage, he could possibly jump out or be thrown out of the vehicle. His delicate ear flaps can be damaged by the wind.